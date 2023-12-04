Markets
EdTech in Africa: Reflections, Achievements and the Future

A 2022 report by Briter Bridges, estimates that there are over 500 EdTech start-ups operating across the continent, offering a diverse range of services from online tutoring and e-learning platforms to digital content creation and teacher training solutions. On this special edition of EdTech Monday, we review the season that has been through the lens of conversations and numerous activities held across the continent.
Mon, 04 Dec 2023 13:39:53 GMT

