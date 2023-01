Share

Equities market closes January in green

The equities market is closing the month of January in the green. Analysts at Parthian Securities say the positive sentiments will continue as investors start to position in fundamentally sound companies that declare dividend ahead of earnings release for Q4’22. Oluwaseun Dosumnu, Head of Investment Research at Parthian Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 15:12:43 GMT