Ethiopia to offer up to five banking licenses to foreign investors

ADDIS ABABA, May 3 (Reuters) – Ethiopia will issue up to five banking licenses to foreign investors in the next five years, part of plans to open up the financial services sector to foreign competition, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has promised to open up sectors previously controlled by state firms to help drive foreign investment inflows and economic growth.

“We will give three to five licenses within five years,” vice governor of the central bank Solomon Desta told reporters.

Ethiopia’s banking industry is dominated by state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, and the sector has 29 players, all of them locally owned.