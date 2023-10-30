KAMPALA, Oct 30 (Reuters) – The European Union plans to invest 60 million euros ($63 million) in upgrading one of the Uganda’s largest hydropower plants, helping partially plug a financing gap for the country’s ageing energy infrastructure, a top diplomat said on Monday.

The Nalubaale and Kiira hydropower plant complex located at the source of River Nile at Jinja in Uganda’s east produces about 380 megawatts (MW) and is Uganda’s oldest power plant, commissioned in 1954.

South African power giant Eskom ran the plant under a 20-year concession that ended early this year, after which the government retook control.

“We’ll be investing some 60 million euros … in the rehabilitation of Kiira and Nalubaale hydropower plant in order to provide reliable energy for Uganda’s industrialisation,” Jan Sadek, the EU’s ambassador to Uganda, told a mining conference in the capital Kampala.