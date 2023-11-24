Markets
Eye on Dubai EP2: Dubai’s Local Manufacturing Mission

One of the largest revenue-generating food sectors in the UAE is the dairy sector, and they are now concerned about introducing quality, local products to the Gulf market. To achieve this, government is expanding production capacities to reduce its import dependency of dairy products. Sankha Biswas, CEO of Nutridor, talks to Zanele Morrison on what Nutridor is doing to contribute to the localization of this sector.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 23:09:13 GMT

