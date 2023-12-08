Share
Eye on Dubai EP6: The rise of African investments
The United Arab Emirates has been the fourth-largest investor in Africa over the past 10 years. Investment from the UAE to Africa hit nearly $60 billion over the decade. Explore the growing intrigue around African investment firms and how Dubai is the ideal headquarters to set base.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 15:33:20 GMT
