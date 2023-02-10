Fixing Africa’s broken health supply chains is a difficult task – but a new program focused on  local innovators is making headway

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the world that strong healthcare supply chains are critical to addressing global crises. As the African Development Bank leads the work to bolster African manufacturing, attention must also be paid to strengthening the supply chains that bring health products to people. African-led innovations can modernize supply chains to ensure they are resilient, agile, and responsive to patients’ needs.

Local supply chain start-ups have already proven they can achieve results with very limited resources, attracting the interest of governments and leading healthcare, tech, and supply chain organizations such as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme (MSD), Microsoft, AmerisourceBergen and Chemonics. However, engaging with local start-ups has been difficult for global companies and governments alike; and African-led, women-led, and Francophone-led companies are often most excluded from investment, contracts, and partnerships. To flip this paradigm, a set of global sponsors recently launched the Investing in Innovation program, selecting 31 leading supply chain innovators from across the continent and providing them with a flexible grant, investment readiness support and introductions to leading customers. “Investing in Innovation is not an accelerator,” says Salient Advisory’s Malyse Uwase, one of the program’s coordinators, “The continent has many successful accelerator programs already. Instead, we take leading-edge African health tech companies with products and services in the market and introduce them to major customers who can help drive their impact at scale.” Hassan Belkhayat, Co-founder of Southbridge A&I, another of the program’s coordinators, notes that the companies in the programs inaugural cohort are still small, but collectively have impressive reach. “The companies may be start-ups, but their promise is clear. Collectively they’re already distributing medicines, devices, and health care consumables to nearly 25,000 African pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals across the continent.”