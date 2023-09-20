Share
Focus On: 2023 International Cooperation and Investment summit
Bankable projects meet potential investors as the government of Cross River state opens its doors to investors. CNBC Africa brings you a special focus on the 2023 International Cooperation and Investment summit.
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:03:58 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.