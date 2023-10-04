Markets
Focus On Africa Partnership Conference 2023: Day Two

The continent's landmark African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has struggled to make the strides that its creators would have hoped for by now. But with the soft barriers to trade, including removal of custom tariffs and a harmonization of rules of origin, largely resolved, what else remains to improve intra-regional African trade? We bring you highlights from the Africa Partnership Conference held in Mauritius.
Wed, 04 Oct 2023 20:10:54 GMT

