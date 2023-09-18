Share
Focus On CFO Roundtable
Strategic decisions made by Chief Financial Officers and Chief Executive Officers directly affect GDP growth - from driving investments to fostering innovation. We attended the CFO Roundtable hosted by the Gauteng Government, to find out how collective ambition can bring together finance departments across the public and private sectors.
Mon, 18 Sep 2023 15:05:09 GMT
