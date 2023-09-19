Share
Focus On: CharterHouse delivers British education to Lagos
A school for the global citizen modelled from over 400 years of innovation in British education and delivered in Nigeria, that’s the offering from CharterHouse Lagos. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you details of this and more as CharterHouse Lagos opens its doors for September 2024 admissions.
Tue, 19 Sep 2023 13:31:01 GMT
