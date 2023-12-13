Share
Focus On COP28: Achieving Namibia’s low carbon emissions target
Namibia aims to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 91 per cent below 2015 levels by 2030. This target forms part of Namibia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to Namibia’s Deputy-Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Pohamba Shifeta, Namibia's Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.
Wed, 13 Dec 2023 07:30:16 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.