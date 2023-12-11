Markets
Focus On COP28: Enabling Namibia’s Just Energy Transition Plan

The mining industry has an important role to play in enabling the Just Energy Transition, from the minerals it extracts underground to the materials it supplies to industry. This Focus On, filmed in Dubai at Cop28, CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia for more on greening mining.
Mon, 11 Dec 2023 09:14:29 GMT

