Share
Focus On: Guyana hosts 2023 Afri-Carribean Trade & Investment Forum
Afreximbank held the second edition of the Afri-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum with the Co-operative Republic of Guyana as host to deliberations for deepened ties between both regions. CNBC Africa has details of the multi-million dollar deal signings from the 2-day event and other highlights from the outing in this special broadcast.
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 14:04:01 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.