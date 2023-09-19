Share
Focus On: One-on-one with OEQA Director General, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni
The spotlight falls on the education sector in Nigeria and the efforts being made to address the challenges. In this chat with CNBC Africa, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Lagos State Government, takes us through her journey in the education sector.
Tue, 19 Sep 2023 10:23:16 GMT
