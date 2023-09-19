Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Focus On: One-on-one with OEQA Director General, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni

The spotlight falls on the education sector in Nigeria and the efforts being made to address the challenges. In this chat with CNBC Africa, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Lagos State Government, takes us through her journey in the education sector.
Tue, 19 Sep 2023 10:23:16 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top