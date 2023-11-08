Share
Focus On: The Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue 2023
Pietro Mininni, CEO Of the European House Ambrosetti, Africa joins CNBC Africa's Palesa Mofokeng to delve deeper into the upcoming 10th edition of the Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue. We explore what has been achieved over the past few years and what to expect going forward.
Wed, 08 Nov 2023 13:29:57 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.