Future of Work Virtual Conference 2023: Innovation & Leadership in a Rapidly Evolving World of Work
The theme for the 2023 Future of Work Virtual Conference is Innovation in a Rapidly Evolving World of Work. In Part One, we bring you a Keynote Address by Mteto Nyati, Executive Chairman of BSG, and a panel discussion leadership. Recent research done by FORBES, shows that C-suite leaders identify high-calibre talent as their number one asset.
Fri, 29 Sep 2023 20:47:50 GMT
