Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 19, 2023. Ken Ishii/Pool via REUTERS/File photo LIBREVILLE, July 9 (Reuters) – Gabon President Ali Bongo will run for re-election in August, he said on Sunday, in a bid to extend his family’s 56-year grip on power in the Central African country.

“Because nothing matters more than your success, I am announcing today that I am a candidate”, Bongo told a small crowd of cheering supporters. Elections are scheduled for Aug. 26. Bongo, 64, has been president of the oil-producing nation for two seven-year terms since succeeding his father Omar, who died in 2009 after ruling since 1967. Gabon has no constitutional term limits.