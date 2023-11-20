Share
Headwinds impact profitability of consumer goods giants
Analysts at Vetiva Capital say headwinds like naira devaluation, higher operating expense, inflation, and FX losses among others, impacted the profitability of companies in the consumer goods space. Oluebube Nwosu, Consumer Goods Analyst at Vetiva Capital, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
