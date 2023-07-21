Share
How Big Banks Like JPMorgan And Citi Want To Put Wall Street On A Blockchain
Investors at the New York Stock Exchange trade upwards of a billion shares in a single day, but many of those trades take days to settle. Big banks like JPMorgan and Citi think they have a solution, and they need to borrow a tool from crypto to make it happen—blockchain. Citi thinks tokenizing assets on the blockchain could be a $5 trillion dollar industry by 2030. But tight regulation of markets, and a crackdown on crypto from the SEC could slow adoption. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:36 — Chapter 1 03:28 — Chapter 2 05:19 — Chapter 3 07:35 — Chapter 4 Produced by: Jordan Smith Hosted by: Tanaya Macheel Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Graphics: Christina Locopo, Andrea Schmitz, Alex Wood
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 16:31:53 GMT
