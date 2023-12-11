Share
How Big Pharma Is Fighting Counterfeit Drugs
CNBC investigates a shadowy network of criminals targeting life-saving prescription medications for HIV from companies like Gilead Sciences and Johnson & Johnson who buy the medications from patients desperate for cash. They then go to gray market distributors who sell the medications to pharmacies at a huge discount. A major case highlighted in the story in which some $230 million in counterfeit pills were distributed throughout the U.S., was run like an organized crime group, according to authorities. The kingpin, who was sentenced to a 15-year prison term, used the proceeds from the counterfeiting ring to fly to Las Vegas on private jets and gamble in high-stakes poker tournaments. In surveillance video, he’s seen with wads of cash at a casino. In an exclusive interview at Gilead headquarters, the company’s head of anti-counterfeiting and global product security details how drugs are diverted with fake labels and bottle caps and sold for less than $200 on the street, taking us inside the company’s “war room” where confiscated counterfeit pills and paperwork are stored. A convicted felon who got rich in from the counterfeit pill business explains how it all works and CNBC obtains a never before seen hidden camera video in which trio of counterfeiters is shown altering pill bottles in an apartment. Correspondent: Contessa Brewer Senior Investigative Producer: Scott Zamost Editor: Allison Stedman Animation: Michael Schwartz Photojournalists: Duane Poquis, Jacob Jimenez, Oscar Molina, Marco Mastrorilli, Roger Prehoda, Steve Weiss Audio: Steve Theroux, Lori Smith, Juan Merlo
Mon, 11 Dec 2023 14:00:00 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.