How Car Makers Are Switching To EVs | CNBC Marathon
CNBC Marathon explores how Tesla, Rivian and Dodge’s new electric vehicles are transforming the automotive industry. Over the past decade, Dodge has dug deep into its performance car heritage and become a brand known for brash American muscle cars with supercharged V-8 engines and ridiculous amounts of horsepower. But tightening regulations, rising fuel prices and the rise of the SUV are putting the squeeze on Dodge's so-called “brotherhood of muscle.” It recently debuted the Charger Daytona SRT EV, an electric car that looks a lot like its popular supercharged Challenger and Charger. Will Dodge fans or EV buyers want it? Five years after Elon Musk first announced the Tesla Semi, it’s finally hitting roads. CNBC visited Pepsi’s Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California, where it is using the new electric trucks, to see whether the Semis live up to the hype. A new electric vehicle company hopes to take on Tesla with its outdoor adventure trucks and SUVs. And its deal with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans could help it succeed. Founded in 2009, Rivian is focusing on upscale electric trucks and SUVs with an emphasis on outdoor adventure. CNBC's John Rosevear calls them the "Patagonia of electric vehicles." Last month, Rivian and Amazon rolled out the first of the electric vans. They are starting to deliver packages in a handful of cities, including Seattle, Baltimore, Chicago and Phoenix. After manufacturing's 40-year cycle of decline in the U.S., officials in Washington are trying to bring it back. This move could be a boom or bust for huge swaths of the American Midwest. This region once dominated the auto industry before rising global trade and automation sent domestic manufacturing employment into a tailspin. U.S. leaders hope that new laws such as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will help businesses create the green manufacturing jobs of the future. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 00:48 — Will Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Satisfy Its Die-Hard Fans? (Published October 2022) 15:31 — Does The Tesla Semi Live Up To The Hype? (Published February 2023) 31:33 — How Amazon Is Giving Rivian An Edge In The EV Industry (Published August 2022) 44:50 — How Electric Vehicles Will Change The Midwest Economy (Published September 2022)
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 16:00:51 GMT
