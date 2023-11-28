Share
How homeowners associations became so powerful #Shorts
More than 80% of newly-built single-family homes sold in 2022 belonged to an HOA, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Find out how homeowners associations took over American neighborhoods here: https://youtu.be/fnLMeotB0c0
Tue, 28 Nov 2023 17:00:12 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.