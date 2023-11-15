Share
Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2023: Closing Ceremony
The closing ceremony at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2023 wraps up the eight-day event hosted this year in Cairo, Egypt. The IATF is known as the AfCFTA marketplace as it connects African markets and deepens access to trade on the continent.
Wed, 15 Nov 2023 17:24:01 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.