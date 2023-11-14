Markets
Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2023: Shaping Africa’s Industrial Architecture in an era of Disruption

Shaping Africa’s industrial architecture will take place in an era of global supply chain disruption, occasioned by unprecedented global uncertainty, fragility, and controversy. Reshoring, nearshoring, and friend-shoring is resulting in global supply chains being reconfigured to new and emerging geopolitical shifts. Will this hinder Africa’s industrial efforts and ambitions, or does it provide an opportunity? The session will discuss global supply chain realignments and the challenges/opportunities it presents for Africa’s industrialisation ambitions, particularly in the context of greater intra-African trade and the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Tue, 14 Nov 2023 14:43:57 GMT

