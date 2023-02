Share

Investors cherry-pick attractive offers

Bond Investors are cherry picking attractive offers as on-the-run papers remain the focus. However, traders at UBA say the T-bills market bullish sentiment is poised to continue into this month. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 01 Feb 2023 17:23:33 GMT