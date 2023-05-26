Markets
Investors shift focus to retail SMIS Auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria will conduct its bi-weekly retail FX auction today. Traders at Access bank say they expect activities at the treasury bills and bond markets to be mute as banks fund their obligations. Ebube Uneze, Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 26 May 2023 12:15:38 GMT

