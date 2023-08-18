FILE PHOTO: A motorist drives on the Nairobi Expressway undertaken by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, in Nairobi, Kenya May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya NAIROBI, Aug 18 (Reuters) – Kenya is aiming to boost its economic growth rate in the next four years, the finance ministry said on Friday, with plans to invest in the farming sector and small businesses to help create jobs and cut poverty.

The authorities in the East African country are trying to boost growth to reduce unemployment, which affects millions of people, while making the economy more inclusive. “It is a deliberate agenda to lift those at the bottom of the pyramid,” Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung’u told reporters. But the government faces a host of challenges, including a surge in living costs, rising debt repayments, a weakening currency and widespread corruption.

Under the finance ministry’s medium-term development plan, launched on Friday, the economy is expected to grow by a minimum of 7.2% by 2027. Last year, growth slowed to 4.8% due to a severe drought, and the government expects it to rebound to 5.5% this year. The country’s budget deficit fell to 4.4% of gross domestic product in this fiscal year, and the plan is to cut it further to 3.9% in the 2024/25 financial year, the finance ministry said.