Kenya central bank holds its benchmark lending rate at 8.75%

NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) – Kenya’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady at 8.75% on Monday, its monetary policy committee said, saying its last hike in November was still working its way through the economy.

Six out of nine market participants polled by Reuters had predicted the bank would hold the rate KECBIR=ECI steady, while three expected it would be raised.

The move bucks the trend among major African central banks who have maintained a tightening stance into this year. Policymakers in Nigeria and South Africa hiked rates last week, while their Ghanaian counterparts hiked earlier on Monday.

Apart from letting past hikes take effect, there had been others measures which could help to lower inflationary pressure, Kenyan policymakers said.