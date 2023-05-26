Share
Mastercard Indaba 2023: Leveraging opportunities to drive innovation
The Mastercard Indaba 2023 brought together thought leadership in digital payments, cyber security and payment industry technology. CNBC Africa caught up with Mark Elliott, Division President of Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard, about how Mastercard plans on leveraging the vast opportunities Africa offers, dealing with its challenges and fostering innovation in the region.
Fri, 26 May 2023 17:47:19 GMT
