McDonald’s South Africa partners with Forbes Africa, to bring you the Forbes Leading Women Summit 2023

Daniel Padiachy, Executive: Supply Chain, Marketing and Technology at McDonald’s South Africa Partnerships are often born out of synergies and a common values between organisations, and this is no different in the partnership between McDonald’s South Africa and Forbes Woman Africa.

McDonald’s SA has ventured into a two-year partnership with Forbes Woman Africa as a headline sponsor for the Forbes Leading Women Summit. By forging this alliance, the two organisations, each of which is a pioneer in its own field brings about significant and positive changes in society, through the power of women. “The partnership between McDonald’s SA and Forbes Leading Women Summit is one that speaks to synergy and the beliefs that both organisations hold when it comes to diversity, equity, inclusion as well as women empowerment. McDonald’s SA believes in platforms that foster dialogue amongst female leaders to cross-weave their knowledge and drive socio-economic change,” says Daniel Padiachy, Executive: Supply Chain, Marketing and Technology at McDonald’s South Africa. Real change is seen when women from different spheres provide each other a platform where they can learn, bestow knowledge and grow together. The power of women connecting and supporting each other should never be underestimated. Engaging women in leadership positions will champion other women. Thus, creating a safe environment where women can unlock their potential which leads to a safe and functional communities.

McDonald’s SA has its own Women Leadership Network, a platform that encourages a cross weaving of knowledge and inspires change among subject matter experts. It also aims to honour women by acknowledging and celebrating their achievements through conversation with phenomenal women in their own spaces of influence. Since its inception in 2021, the McDonald’s SA purpose-led initiative has reached over thousands of women across the country. We have the responsibility and opportunity to bridge the gap and play our part in ensuring that women are offered equal opportunities and inclusion. We embrace this opportunity to drive meaningful progress, and to do so through our own initiatives as well as through collaborations. We are strongly invested in ensuring a world free of bias, with equal representation and an equal opportunity for women’s voices to be heard. As big businesses we need to take this seriously and be committed as it allows for an opportunity to engage with women from all walks of life. We believe that we should always walk the talk, and not just talk the talk.