Mixed sentiment to persist in Nigeria equities
Traders say they expect the mixed sentiment in the Nigerian equities market to persist due to a lack of positive catalysts to boost investors' confidence. Olumide Sole, Research Analyst at Vetiva Capital, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Mon, 11 Dec 2023 14:33:07 GMT
