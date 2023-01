Share

Nigeria MPC votes to raise MPR by 100bps to17.5%(Full Speech)

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has unanimously voted to raise the Monetary Policy Rate by 100 basis points to 17.5 per cent. Governor of the apex bank at the first meeting for the year, stresses that holding or loosening rates is not the best move at the moment while restating the phase out of the old naira note deadline remains January 31st.

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 15:44:11 GMT