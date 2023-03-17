Nigeria tops list of countries withholding airline funds, IATA says

LAGOS, March 16 (Reuters) – Nigeria is withholding $743 million in revenue earned by international carriers operating in the country, the highest amount owed by any nation, a spokesperson for the global airlines industry association said on Thursday.

Nigeria faces severe shortages of foreign currency, leading to restrictions on imports and meaning investors cannot convert local currency to repatriate their profits.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) spokesperson Katherine Kaczynska said governments around the world owed $2.2 billion to airlines. Nigeria had the highest amount of blocked funds, followed by Algeria and Lebanon, which owed $165 million and $146 million respectively.

“Enabling the efficient repatriation of revenues is critical for any economy to remain globally connected to markets and supply chains,” Kaczynska said in emailed response to questions from Reuters.