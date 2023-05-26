Share
Nigerian equities to see mixed sentiments
Analysts say they expect mixed sentiments in the Nigerian equities market, despite the rally witnessed this week. Muktar Mohammed, an Analyst at Assar Investment joins CNBC Africa for this discussion and what to expect next week.
Fri, 26 May 2023 16:29:32 GMT
