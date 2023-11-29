ABUJA, Nov 28 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has asked lawmakers to approve the government’s external borrowing plan for 2022-2024, to finance projects across sectors of the economy, according to a letter read in parliament on Tuesday.

Tinubu asked parliament to approve $8.69 billion and 100 million euros ($109.71 million) for projects across infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth, security, employment generation, as well as financial management reforms.

The president needs parliament’s approval for the government, elected in May, to amend the 2022-2024 borrowing plan that was set by the previous government.