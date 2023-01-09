‘Patient-First’ Tech Innovations Can Boost Healthcare Access, Tackle Workforce Shortages and Burnout 

Two doctors in hospital hallway discussing electronic patient record – stock photo Geneva, Switzerland, 9 January 2023 – The shortage of healthcare workers could rise to 10 million by the end of the decade, affecting access to care, inequities and treatment of mental health. A new report published by the World Economic Forum, Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook, offers business and policy-makers a blueprint for more sustainable, resilient healthcare systems rather than accepting trade-offs of efficiency over social fairness.

Launched in the run-up to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos-Klosters, the report presents case studies in four areas that can drive change: equitable access and outcomes; healthcare systems transformation; technology and innovation; and environmental sustainability. “The pandemic brought remarkable progress for development and delivery of medicines. We now need to focus on long-term system change to stop health services deteriorating in the face of economic crises. Businesses and policy-makers must think beyond false trade-offs of efficiency over social fairness and harness the power of public-private partnerships and outcomes-based regulation to drive healthy equity by the end of the decade,” said Shyam Bishen, Head of Health & Healthcare, World Economic Forum. The Annual Meeting will convene more than 2,700 leaders from business, government and civil society. Leaders from healthcare organizations will focus on driving public-private partnerships for better health outcomes.

The report, prepared with L.E.K. Consulting, highlights the pandemic’s disruptions such as a 25% drop in coverage of essential health services. This resulted in compound impacts on vulnerable populations and minority communities, especially in low- and middle-income countries. More specifically, COVID-19 put extra strain on healthcare systems, disrupted global supply chains of essential products and pushed overburdened care providers to breaking point. “The threat of violence and burnout are real and is one of the contributors as to why doctors are considering other professions,” said Kashish Malhotra, Physician, Department of Internal Medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, North India To improve access and narrow the global health disparity gap, the report urged healthcare leaders to allocate funds disproportionately towards alternative care models and to include more representative clinical trials across low- to middle-income countries.