Johannesburg, South Africa – 7 November – Procter & Gamble (P&G), a global leader in consumer goods, celebrated the introduction of its new Pampers Premium Care production line in Kempton Park. The inauguration event was held at its cutting-edge Pampers facility and P&G was honoured to host President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and other esteemed government representatives.

P&G has made significant investments in South Africa since 1994 with a strong economic and social footprint. Since 2018, the President of South Africa instituted the South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) aimed at attracting investment into the country. P&G has been a key partner in the SAIC program, and we have announced investments every year and at a cumulative total of R900 million. This specific facility has grown its capacity to include a dedicated production line for Pampers Premium Care. This significant milestone not only showcases P&G’s commitment to South Africa but also highlights the company’s contributions to job creation, technological advancement, and sustainability. Stanislav Vecera, P&G President for Asia Middle East & Africa who led the event, emphasized the company’s dedication to South Africa’s growth, stating, “P&G’s investment in the new production line demonstrates our unwavering commitment to South Africa’s future. By bringing the production of Pampers Premium Care diapers to the country, we are creating local job opportunities, fostering innovation, and driving economic and social development. This investment is a testament to our belief in South Africa’s potential and our dedication to being a long-term partner in its progress.”

Fayyaz Rizvi, Senior Vice President for P&G Sub-Sahara Africa – emphasized the long partnership P&G has had with the Government of South Africa and acknowledged the support it has received in enabling companies like P&G to operate effectively in the country. “Through this partnership, we continue to increase our local footprint through local sourcing; advancing equality and inclusion and partnering on several programs contributing to South Africa’s attainment of the SDGs” Today, P&G creates over 4000 direct and indirect jobs throughout its value chain. Alicia Eggington, Vice President, and General Manager for P&G South Africa, echoed P&G’s commitment to being a force for growth and good, stating, “We firmly believe in investing in South Africa’s potential. Through the introduction of this new production line, P&G is not only supporting the local economy but also promoting gender equality and social progress. Our focus on STEM education and women’s roles within the company has enabled us to achieve a remarkable 50:50 gender representation, setting an example for the industry. On top of this, we also serve our consumers by now offering them a locally produced, top-tier product they can trust.”

The Pampers Premium Care diaper is our best ever diaper now locally produced in South Africa. It features an incredibly soft topsheet that offers gentle skin protection. We understand that babies explore the world through touch, so our diapers are made with the softest material, ensuring optimal absorbency and breathability. With Pampers Premium Care, babies can continue to experience the world in comfort. During the visit, President Cyril Ramaphosa also acknowledged P&G’s investment and its positive impact on the country, stating, “The launch of this production line is the latest in a number of projects that have given effect to Procter & Gamble’s investment pledges. Through these and other investments, Procter & Gamble is contributing to the industrialisation of South Africa’s economy. To drive growth that is sustainable and inclusive, we are working to expand and diversify our manufacturing base and improve its competitiveness and dynamism.”

