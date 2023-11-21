LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Platinum will register a smaller

supply deficit in 2024 after a record one in 2023 due to lower

consumption and higher output, the World Platinum Investment Council

(WPIC), whose members are major Western platinum producers, said on

Tuesday.



Demand for platinum, which is used in catalytic converters to

reduce harmful emissions from vehicle exhaust systems among other

applications, is expected to decline by 6% to 7.7 million troy ounces

in 2024 due to reduced consumption by glassmaking and chemical sectors,

the WPIC said in a quarterly report.

Yet, demand from the auto sector is expected to increase for the

fourth consecutive year in 2024. Stricter emissions regulation, higher

jewellery consumption and widening substitution by automakers of

palladium for cheaper platinum will further support

demand.



Supply, meanwhile, is expected to rise by 3% to 7.3 million ounces

due to higher output in South Africa, though downside risks for both

mined and recycling supply persist after this year’s decrease in the

platinum group metals’ price.

That will leave the market under supplied by 353,000 ounces in 2024

compared with the record deficit of 1.07 million ounces this year, the

WPIC said, adding that the platinum market is now facing consecutive

deficits.



The WPIC expects availability of above-ground stocks to continue to

decline with most of the stocks held in China and not readily able to

be exported. At the end of 2023, the above-ground stocks will be at a

three-year low, equal to five months of demand.

“The economic aftershocks of the past three years are still being

felt in the platinum market and continue to affect market behaviour and

prices today,” Trevor Raymond, the WPIC chief executive, said in the

report. Platinum prices are down 15% so far this year.

As previously accumulated inventories in the automotive sector

decline “with continued growth in vehicle production and sales, we

foresee a return to more typical automaker platinum buying patterns,

which could further tighten the market and place upward pressure on the

platinum price,” Raymond added.

