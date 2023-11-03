Share
San Francisco Is Teeming With Self-Driving Cars And It’s A Mess
Self-driving cars without safety drivers behind the wheel have flooded San Francisco streets. In August, two of the leading autonomous vehicle companies, General Motors-owned Cruise and Alphabet-owned Waymo, were granted permission to expand operations, allowing people to hail a driverless car like an Uber. But the launch has been plagued with issues. In October, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s permit to operate the company’s driverless fleet in the state, citing an incident in which a Cruise vehicle dragged a pedestrian for 20 feet after a collision. Cruise had been quickly expanding to other cities including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston and Miami, but the company paused driverless operations nationwide following the California suspension. Waymo is still operating robotaxis in San Francisco. Before Cruise’s permit was revoked, CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa took a ride in one of its autonomous vehicles. She also gave Waymo a try and gives a comparison of the two very different rides. She also sat down with San Francisco city officials and Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise, to explore how the launch of robotaxis has been going for the city and what’s next. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 03:30 — Robotaxis go driverless 09:10 — A rocky start 17:70 — Future expansion Produced, shot and edited by: Andrew Evers Reporter: Deirdre Bosa Senior Field Producer: Laura Batchelor Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional camera: Sydney Boyo, Katie Brigham, Marc Ganley Additional footage: Cruise, Waymo, Aurora, Zoox, Getty Images, NBC News
Fri, 03 Nov 2023 16:00:13 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.