SARB hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 8.25% (full speech)
The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points to 8.25 per cent. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasoning and gives insight on the country’s growth and inflation outlook for the rest of the year.
Thu, 25 May 2023 14:13:53 GMT
