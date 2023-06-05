Share
Talking Books: Daniel Strauss on The Billionaire Career: From employee to successful entrepreneur.
Part of the entrepreneurial journey is seeking advice and mentors who can help you become a success. Finding the right kind of advice might be more difficult than one can imagine. Author and venture capitalist Daniel Strauss talks about his latest book The Billionaire Career: From employee to successful entrepreneur.
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 07:37:12 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.