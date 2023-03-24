Share

The Future Of The U.S. Tank Force

Drones, anti-tank missiles, and precise artillery have been used to great effect against tanks on both sides during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. military relies on the Abrams tank to be a bedrock of power in any potential conflict, but with war entering a new era, are giant tracked behemoths equipped with massive cannons still the cornerstone of land warfare? Produced by: Brad Howard Supervising producer: Jeff Morganteen Graphics by: Alex Wood Additional footage: The NATO channel

