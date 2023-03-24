Share

The Future Of The U.S. Tank Force

Drones, anti-tank missiles, and precise artillery have been used to great effect against tanks on both sides during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. military relies on the Abrams tank to be a bedrock of power in any potential conflict, but with war entering a new era, are giant tracked behemoths equipped with massive cannons still the cornerstone of land warfare? Produced by: Brad Howard Supervising producer: Jeff Morganteen Graphics by: Alex Wood Additional footage: The NATO channel
Fri, 24 Mar 2023 17:09:28 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.