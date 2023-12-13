Share
The Power Table: 2024 markets outlook & investment strategy
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stubborn inflation, rampant interest rate increases and fears of recession. Those were some of the main risks investors faced at the start of 2023. As we prepare to close the year, with inflation having cooled and rate hikes having subsided, what headwinds could be on the cards for markets in 2024 and where can the money be made? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Malungelo Zilimbola, CEO, Mazi Asset Management and Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist, Old Mutual.
Wed, 13 Dec 2023 12:13:25 GMT
