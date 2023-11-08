Share
The Power Table: The AGOA Review
The agenda on this week’s Power Table is AGOA, formally known as the African Growth Opportunity Act. This follows the 2023 AGOA forum hosted by South Africa ahead of the expiry of the current term in September 2025 and as discussions of an extension to the trade deal are underway. In the next half hour, we review how impactful the preferential trade deal, which provides tariff free access on certain goods from 35 countries in Africa to the US, has been for both parties since it was established in 2000. And what changes may and should be forthcoming should policy makers approve an extended term. CNBC Africa is joined by Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist, Econometrix; François Conradie, Lead Political Economist, Oxford Economics Africa; Andre Snyders, Industry Specialist, Standard Bank Research and Eckart Naumann, Economist, Tralac.
Wed, 08 Nov 2023 12:06:35 GMT
