With that in mind, here are the top 10 tech jobs for 2024.

an article outlining the top skills for 2024, and it’s no surprise that more than half were from the tech industry, such as generative AI, cloud computing, data, cybersecurity, machine learning and project management.

Technology roles are undeniably sought-after due to the high demand for specific skill sets in the industry. The notion that “every company is a tech company” has become increasingly prevalent due to the ubiquitous role of technology in modern business operations.

Getty Images In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the year 2024 promises to be a pivotal moment for the tech industry. As we step into this era of innovation and digital transformation, it’s essential to take a closer look at the top jobs that are driving this technological revolution. These roles not only define the future of the industry but also offer exciting career opportunities for those who are passionate about shaping the world through technology. From software engineering to blockchain expertise, these professionals are the architects of our digital future.

1. Software Engineer Highly sought-after, highly-paid; a software engineer designs, develops, tests, and maintains software applications, systems, and programs. The professional uses principles of computer science, engineering, mathematics, and project management to create solutions that meet specific requirements or solve problems.

2. AI/ML Engineer There’s a growing trend of generative AI applications, which requires skills from an AI/ML engineer to develop, implement, and maintain AI and machine learning solutions. Their key focus is to create algorithms, models, and systems that enable computers to learn from and make predictions or decisions based on data without explicit programming.

3. Data Scientist Over the years, data scientists have become more in-demand as big data has become key to decision making. They gather, analyse, interpret, and draw insights from large amounts of data, which can be used for stats, ML, or programming. Data scientists also uncover patterns, trends, and valuable information from complex datasets.

Advertisement

4. Cybersecurity Engineer As technology increasingly becomes integrated into our lives, the need to protect digital assets, sensitive information, networks, and systems from cyber threats becomes more critical. A cybersecurity engineer designs, implements, and maintains security measures to protect an organisation.

5. Project Management According to the Project Management Institute, the global economy needs 25 million new project professionals by 2030. An IT project manager plans, executes, and completes projects within an organisation, relating to infrastructure, software development, system upgrades, network installations, and anything else tech related.

6. Full-Stack Developer A full-stack developer is a software engineer who works on both the front-end and back-end of web development, which requires a broad skillset. They handle all aspects of software development, including designing user interfaces, building databases, creating server-side logic, and ensuring the overall functionality of web applications.

Advertisement

7. Cloud Solutions Architect According to Cloudwards, 94% of enterprises globally make use of the cloud, and over 100 zettabytes (one zettabyte is a billion terabytes) will be stored in the cloud by 2025. A cloud solutions architect designs, develops, and deploys cloud computing solutions and architectures that is scalable, secure, and efficient to meet an organisation’s needs.

8. Blockchain Engineer Blockchain technology has revolutionised the financial landscape and as a result, the demand for blockchain engineers has skyrocketed. It entails designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining blockchain-based solutions, which is a decentralised and distributed ledger system that securely records transactions across a network of computers.

9. Product Manager Given the demand for software engineers and full-stack developers, naturally, product managers are in demand. A product manager overseas everything from development, strategy, and lifecycle of IT products and services. They focus on creating and enhancing products to meet the demands of the market to bring value to users.

Advertisement