The Truth Behind ‘Unlimited’ Vacation Plans

You’ve seen it in more and more job postings: Unlimited. Vacation. Sounds awesome right? Only about 8 percent of employers offer this perk, according to a recent survey from the Society for Human Resource Management. That’s up from 6 percent of employers, compared to the same survey from 2022. So did you find the holy grail of companies? Or is unlimited PTO too good to be true? Wharton School Prof. Peter Cappelli breaks down the real reasons why more companies are offering unlimited vacation plans. Produced by: Jeff Morganteen Editing support: Tim Hurt Additional footage: Getty
Sat, 23 Sep 2023 16:00:33 GMT

