The Untold Story Of Samsung’s Growing Chip Business
Samsung may be known for android phones, TVs and appliances, but it’s also been the undisputed leader in memory for more than three decades. Now, as memory prices continue to fall, it’s doubling down on manufacturing chips for outside customers, with a $17 billion new chip fab in Texas and new $228 billion cluster in South Korea. CNBC got a rare look inside Samsung’s chip business to bring you the untold story of how it became the world’s second biggest advanced chipmaker, just as it makes plans to catch the industry leader TSMC. Chapters: 00:00 – Introduction 02:31 — From fish to microchips 06:10 — Making more chips in the U.S. 11:17 — Concerns and controversy 14:40 — Ambitious road map ahead Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Amy Marino Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Alex Wood, Chirstina Locopo, Jason Reginato Additional Camera: Katie Brigham, Sydney Boyo, Andrew Evers Editorial Support: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: ASML, Getty Images, Nvidia, Samsung, TSMC
Thu, 08 Jun 2023 16:41:25 GMT
