Unpacking policy objectives of Nigeria’s presidential candidates

Opeyemi Agbaje, the CEO of RTC Advisory, Matthias Chika Mordi, an Adjunct Professor of the School of Advanced International Studies at the John Hopkins University and Egie Akpata, the Chairman of Skymark Partners, join CNBC Africa to discuss policy communications of major presidential candidates in Nigeria's election and their key economic objectives.

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 14:44:36 GMT