Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why GM Is Killing The Chevy Camaro After 57 Years

Since it rolled into dealerships in 1966, the Chevrolet Camaro has been one of the most famous American pony cars. It was General Motors’ answer to the Ford Mustang. It was also an affordable sports car - speed, muscle and even track-ready performance for a blue collar price. But the car is soon to disappear from GM’s lineup. GM is saying little about future plans, but facing a changing market, the company has been stripping sports cars and sedans out of its lineup for some time. It is also investing heavily in EVs. Some say an EV version of the Camaro could be a possibility. Fans hope it will return, but that the car can retain its classic appeal. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:05 — The love of the Camaro 05:24 — A dying brand 11:04 — Impact on GM Produced by: Robert Ferris Shot and Edited by: Natalie Rice Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Camera: Emily Lorsch Additional Footage: Getty, Chevrolet, Ford, Stellantis, GMC, Cadillac
Wed, 07 Jun 2023 16:00:12 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top